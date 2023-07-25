‘Facebook love’ pulls Indian woman to Pakistan

UPPER DIR-Anju, 35, left India and entered Pakistan through Wahga border on July 21 but she was confused since she could not even call someone as she did not even have a phone in another country. However, she took phone from someone on the bus in Lahore and contacted Nasrullah, her Pakistani Facebook friend. Later, Nasrullah travelled to Rawalpindi where Nasrullah received her. Both developed friendship on Facebook in the year 2018 and reportedly in 2022, Anju, a Christian, got divorced after having two children. After divorce, both Nasrullah and Anju started efforts for her travel to Pakistan. Finally, Anju reached the home of Nasrullah in Dir town of Upper Dir district on July 22. According to District Police Officer Mushtaq Ahmed, the Indian girl, who arrived in Pakistan on July 21 via Wahga border, was having all legal documents required for her travel. “Anju, 35, had got divorced in the year 2022 and had also developed affairs with Nasrullah, 29,” he said. He further said that at the moment, it was not clear whether they were going to marry or not but she is on a one-month visa and after one month, she has to leave the country even if she wishes to return to Pakistan at a later date,” the officer said. He said that as per the NOC issued by the defence authorities, Anju can only stay in Upper Dir. Both Nasrullah and Anju have been given security at their home and Anju is being treated well in the area, he said. “As per Pakhtun traditions, locals are hospitable and local women gave her presents. She is safe and happy,” he added. He said that during initial investigation, basic facts were unearthed about Anju but there is no truth in rumours that she has married and that she had converted so far. The Nation correspondents visited the home of Nasrullah where his brother Shakirullah said that they were busy nowadays as people were visiting their home. “My brother serves as a medical rep with a medicine company and even today he has gone to his job,” Shakirullah said, adding that security had been provided to his home. So far, neither of Nasrullah and Anju has met media persons as journalists keep waiting at their home in Dir town. However, two days after Anju’s arrival, the district’s police chief broke the silence. Those privy to the family said that during the ongoing visit, Anju and Nasrullah have decided to enter into engagement while in the next visit, they are likely to tie the knot. Anju told officials that she has studies till class-12 and served as manager of Honda Scooty company in India. On the other hand, media have also quoted a man claiming that Anju is his wife and that she had stealthily moved to Pakistan. He claimed that they have two children as well. An interesting debate has emerged regarding the possible marriage. Discussing the issue, Mufti Ihsanullah, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-F Upper Dir chief, said that two practicing Muslim man and Christian woman can marry. He said that if Anju converts to Islam, her earlier marriage will get dissolved automatically and she can then remarry after Idah period (three months and 10 days). However, if she remains a Christian, then it is must for her to get divorce from her husband in India (in case it is true that she is in his wedlock so far). Some circles believe that Anju can even be killed if she returns to India. However, some say it is likely that upon expiry of her one-month visa, she may also exit to another neighbouring country, instead of India, since Nasrullah has given an affidavit that Anju will exit at the end of the month.