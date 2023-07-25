Fazl questions why law and order worsens repeatedly in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman said on Tuesday one would have to think seriously why law and order situation worsened in the region – a reference to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and erstwhile tribal areas – repetitively, as he described the issue as a challenge.

The JUI-F chief said he enjoyed a brother-like relationship with PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif and highlighted his party’s role by saying that they continued with their protest and removed the PTI government with their persistent efforts.

Fazl, who was addressing a ceremony before Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif who inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of different projects, said the sons of the soil had first right over the local mineral resources.

He said Pakistan wasn’t a fiefdom of anyone and added that they had neither accepted the bogus government in the past nor would they do so in the future.

The JUI-F chief promised to restore and further strengthen ties with the friendly nations. They wanted friendly relations with all big and small countries but rejected the relationship of master and slave, he made it clear.