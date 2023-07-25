Federal Govt committed to mitigate hardships of GB’s people: Tarar

Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar says that the federal government is committed to mitigate the hardships of the people of Gilgit-Baltistan.

He was chairing a meeting in Islamabad to finalize Power Generation Policy for Gilgit-Baltistan.

He said the government will help the Gilgit-Baltistan government to overcome the power crisis.

It was discussed in the meeting that the PPIB Act and the Power policy of 2015 would be extended to Gilgit-Baltistan to attract investment in Energy sector in the region.