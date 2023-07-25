Fee fiasco  

I am writing to protest against the unfair and unjust practise of charging an extra fee for those who have passed the written test for BPS 5–15 jobs for different levels of education categories, including Matriculation, Intermediate, and Graduation, which is conducted by the Sindh government through SIBA Testing Service. This policy creates financial hardship for those who are already having a hard time finding a job in the present economic crisis.

Initially, candidates paid 350 rupees for participation in written exams for each category, including matriculation, intermediate, and graduation. Now, SIBA Testing Service has made the announcement that candidates must pay an additional 350 rupees to receive a test-passing certificate. This policy violates the candidates’ fundamental rights and dignity, for which they have worked so diligently to study for and pass the exam.

The government should support and encourage jobless students during the current situation Pakistan is going through since they may contribute to the development of the country. New policies that increase their difficulties and challenges shouldn’t be imposed by the government. Many young people are facing incidents of anxiety, depression, and self-harm as a result of these kinds of policies.

I urge the government of Sindh to take this matter seriously and learn from the achievements of neighbouring countries in the field of education. The government should revoke this policy to enable our youth to contribute proudly to Pakistan.

MUMTAZ ALI,

Johi.