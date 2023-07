HYDERABAD - The Federal Investigation Agency’s (FIA) Cyber Crime Circle, Hyderabad on Monday arrested a man for harassing a woman. According to the FIA, Ghufran Ali was blackmailing the woman by sending objectionable content to her on WhatsApp. The agency officials also recovered the cellphone as well as the SIM from the suspect. Later, the case was registered against him under the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA).