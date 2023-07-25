Four die, several injured in Sukkur roof collapse

SUKKUR-At least four people died and several others were injured when roof of a two-storey house caved in on Monday due to rain.

The incident took place in Miandad Khoso area of Sukkur where roof of a house suddenly came down burying the residents under the rubble. Four people died in the incident and several others were reported injured. The rescue personnel pulled out the bodies and injured from debris and shifted them to hospital where condition of some more wounded people was stated to be critical.

Staff to remain high alert on Ashura, says Sukkur Hospital MS

District Headquarters Hospital Sukkur will remain on high alert on Ashura days in compliance with the directions of the Sindh government.

A meeting under the chair of MS Dr Rafique Memon was held at his office to finalise the arrangements regarding 9th and 10th Muharram on Monday.

Memon told the participants that foolproof arrangements would be ensured during Ashura. He directed to keep an ample quantity of life-saving drugs in the emergency ward during the Ashura. Medical equipment should be completely functional and all the staff must be alert during these days, he said.

He directed that separate beds would be fixed for wounded Aza­dars so that other patients coming to the emergency ward could be treated uninterrupted. All the generators installed at the hospital should be functional as well as ambulances must be kept on standby, he added. He said that the incharges of all administrative staff to fulfil their duties with a sense of responsibility in order to maintain the sanctity of Muharram-ul-Haram.

SSP visits security routes in Khairpur city

The Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Khairpur, Mir Rohail Khan Khoso on Monday visited security routes of the 8th Muharram-ul-Haram mourning processions. The SSP Khairpur visited routes of Katchehry Road and Mall Road to be taken out on 8th Muharram-ul-Haram and issued directives to all SHOs to ensure effective security arrangements. Hyderabad Police under the supervision of SSP Khairpur ensured foolproof security arrangements to avert any untoward incident with monitoring of mourning processions through CCTV cameras.

Comprehensive measures to ensure peace, harmony ensured: DC

Khairpur Deputy Commissioner (DC) Dr Sharjeel Noor Channa on Monday reviewed security arrangements taken by the district administration and city police to ensure peace in Muharram-ul Haram.

During a meeting, Dr Sharjeel told that for this purpose over 1,500 personnel have been deployed from the 6th to 10th Muharram ul Haram.

In this regard, the DC Khairpur and SSP Khairpur Mir Rohail Khan Khoso held peace committee meetings in all eight talukas of the district where all stakeholders unanimously agreed to implement measures to hold Muharram processions and gatherings in a peaceful manner. Moreover, religious scholars and civil society members pledged their support in promoting peace and harmony and discouraging any incitement or sectarian hatred. Security arrangements for the routes of Imambargahs, Majalis, and mourning processions have been put in place in all districts of Khairpur. Deputy commissioners and police officers are actively working to uphold the sanctity of mosques and religious places, ensuring sectarian speeches are avoided.