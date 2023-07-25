Tuesday, July 25, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

G2G draft framework agreement with UAE approved for bulk, general cargo terminal

G2G draft framework agreement with UAE approved for bulk, general cargo terminal
STAFF REPORT
July 25, 2023
Business

ISLAMABAD - A Cabinet committee has approved G2G draft framework agreement with UAE for development of bulk and general cargo terminal at East Wharf at Karachi port. Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar chaired the meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Inter-Governmental Commercial Transactions (CCoIGCT). Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Syed Faisal Ali Subzwari, Federal Minister for Commerce Syed Naveed Qamar, Federal Minister for Power Khurram Dastgir Khan, Minister of State for Petroleum Musadik Masood Malik, SAPM on Finance Tariq Bajwa, Secretary Finance, Secretary Maritime Affairs, Secretary Law & Justice, Secretary Commerce and other senior officers attended the meeting. The CCoIGCT considered summary of Ministry of Maritime Affairs regarding G2G agreement between the governments of UAE & Pakistan on cooperation for the development of bulk and general cargo terminal at East Wharf at Karachi Port under Inter-Governmental Commercial Transaction Act, 2022. The Committee approved G2G draft Framework Agreement for the ratification of the Federal Cabinet. The agreement will be signed between the governments of the UAE and Pakistan.

LMC mayor chairs meeting to review Muharram arrangements

STAFF REPORT

Business

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-07-24/Lahore/epaper_img_1690192613.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023