G2G draft framework agreement with UAE approved for bulk, general cargo terminal

ISLAMABAD - A Cabinet committee has approved G2G draft framework agreement with UAE for development of bulk and general cargo terminal at East Wharf at Karachi port. Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar chaired the meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Inter-Governmental Commercial Transactions (CCoIGCT). Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Syed Faisal Ali Subzwari, Federal Minister for Commerce Syed Naveed Qamar, Federal Minister for Power Khurram Dastgir Khan, Minister of State for Petroleum Musadik Masood Malik, SAPM on Finance Tariq Bajwa, Secretary Finance, Secretary Maritime Affairs, Secretary Law & Justice, Secretary Commerce and other senior officers attended the meeting. The CCoIGCT considered summary of Ministry of Maritime Affairs regarding G2G agreement between the governments of UAE & Pakistan on cooperation for the development of bulk and general cargo terminal at East Wharf at Karachi Port under Inter-Governmental Commercial Transaction Act, 2022. The Committee approved G2G draft Framework Agreement for the ratification of the Federal Cabinet. The agreement will be signed between the governments of the UAE and Pakistan.