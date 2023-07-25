GKMC holds seminar to control type-2 diabetes

Swabi - In a seminar at GKMC Auditorium Hall, expert Endocrinologist Dr Arshad Hussain emphasized a comprehensive approach to control Type 2 diabetes, involving lifestyle changes, medical management, and regular blood sugar monitoring. The event aimed to raise awareness about the increasing prevalence of Type 2 diabetes in Pakistan and promote effective management strategies.

During the seminar, Dr Arshad Hussain, a distinguished Endocrinologist and Member of the BoG BKMC, served as the keynote speaker, highlighting essential steps such as exercise, weight management, stress control, and regular medical checkups for diabetes management.

The Continuing Medical Education (CME) seminar, skillfully moderated by Assistant Prof Dr M. Ijaz, received commendation from panel experts, including Dean/CEO Prof Dr. Shams-Ur-Rehman GKMC/BKMC-MTI, and Medical Director BKMC- MTI Prof Dr. Shahid Nisar Khalid.

In parallel, a three-day “Certificate in Health Professional Education” (CHPE) contact session was conducted at BKMC and GKMC, led by Senior Professors of Medical Education from NUMS - Dr Ayesha Rauf, Dr Naushaba Sadiq, and Dr Rokhsana Ayub. Nearly 50 faculty members from various medical colleges actively participated.