Tuesday, July 25, 2023
Gold rate up

Gold rate up
July 25, 2023
Business

ISLAMABAD - The per tola price of 24 karat gold increased by Rs2,800 and was sold at Rs225,600 on Monday against its sale at Rs223,800 the previous day. The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs2,143 to Rs193,158 from Rs191,015 whereas the price of 10 grams 22 karat gold went up to Rs177,062 from Rs175,097, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported. The price of per tola and ten-gram silver remained constant at Rs 2750 and Rs2357.68 respectively. 

The price of gold in the international market increased by $3 to $1,965 from $1962, the association reported.

 

 

 

 

 

