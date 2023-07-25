Governor denotifies KP minister for industries

PESHAWAR - The Governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, in the exercise of the powers conferred under clause 3 of Article 132 of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan on Monday de-notified caretaker Minister for Industries, Commerce and Technical Education, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Adnan Jalil from his office.

On his de-notification from his respective office, Adnan Jalil has ceased to hold the portfolio of Provincial Minister with immediate effect.

It was notified by the Administration Department, Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.