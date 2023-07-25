Tuesday, July 25, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Hina Khar calls for realizing blue economy potential

Hina Khar calls for realizing blue economy potential
Agencies
July 25, 2023
National, Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD   -   Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar Monday stressed the importance of holistic policy framework and enabling the domes­tic ecosystem for realizing Pakistan’s maritime and blue economy potential.

Hina Rabbani was speaking at annual talks between Ministry for Foreign Affairs and Pakistan Naval Headquarters. She urged a pro-active approach for seeking effective inter­national partnerships in the mari­time domain. The Foreign Secretary Dr. Asad Majeed Khan and Deputy Chief of Naval Staff (Operations) Vice Admiral Ovais A Bilgrami led the re­spective sides for the talks. Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rab­bani Khar presided the meeting. The Ministry of Maritime Affairs was also represented in the meeting.

The meeting provided an opportu­nity for a comprehensive overview of Pakistan’s maritime interests includ­ing in the domain of maritime security, blue economy, disaster management, environmental protection and cli­mate change imperatives. Pakistan’s participation in various regional and international forums dealing with maritime issues and opportunities for international collaboration and ca­pacity-building in various fields were also discussed. The participants of the meeting were unanimous on the need for early finalization of a comprehen­sive national maritime policy frame­work to synergise the efforts of all relevant stakeholders in the maritime domain for a holistic pursuit of the maritime interests of Pakistan. The participants pledged to deepen their interaction and coordination and work with the relevant stakeholders for the achievement of this objective.

LMC mayor chairs meeting to review Muharram arrangements

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-07-24/Lahore/epaper_img_1690192613.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023