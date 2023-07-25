Hina Khar calls for realizing blue economy potential

ISLAMABAD - Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar Monday stressed the importance of holistic policy framework and enabling the domes­tic ecosystem for realizing Pakistan’s maritime and blue economy potential.

Hina Rabbani was speaking at annual talks between Ministry for Foreign Affairs and Pakistan Naval Headquarters. She urged a pro-active approach for seeking effective inter­national partnerships in the mari­time domain. The Foreign Secretary Dr. Asad Majeed Khan and Deputy Chief of Naval Staff (Operations) Vice Admiral Ovais A Bilgrami led the re­spective sides for the talks. Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rab­bani Khar presided the meeting. The Ministry of Maritime Affairs was also represented in the meeting.

The meeting provided an opportu­nity for a comprehensive overview of Pakistan’s maritime interests includ­ing in the domain of maritime security, blue economy, disaster management, environmental protection and cli­mate change imperatives. Pakistan’s participation in various regional and international forums dealing with maritime issues and opportunities for international collaboration and ca­pacity-building in various fields were also discussed. The participants of the meeting were unanimous on the need for early finalization of a comprehen­sive national maritime policy frame­work to synergise the efforts of all relevant stakeholders in the maritime domain for a holistic pursuit of the maritime interests of Pakistan. The participants pledged to deepen their interaction and coordination and work with the relevant stakeholders for the achievement of this objective.