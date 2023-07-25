ICT police nab 10 outlaws, recover weapons, drugs

ISLAMABAD-The Islamabad Capital Police apprehended 10 outlaws from different areas of the city and recovered drugs and weapons with ammunition from their possession, a police public relations officer said on Monday.

He said that, following the special directions of Islamabad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO), Dr Akbar Nasir Khan, the Islamabad Capital Police have intensified their crackdown against the criminal elements in order to eliminate crime from the city. Following these directives, the Secretariat police team arrested an accused namely Muhammad Ashir involved in drug peddling and recovered 1290 grams of hashish from his possession. The Golra police team arrested two accused namely Muhammad Zahoor and Nazeer Ahmed involved in drug peddling and recovered 1645 grams of heroin from their possession.

Likewise, the Tarnol police team arrested three accused namely Salman, Jamal Khan and Ehsan Ullah involved in drug peddling and recovered 2010 grams of heroin from their possession.

Similarly, the Industrial Area police team arrested an accused namely Ajab Khan involved in possessing illegal weapons and recovered one 30 bore pistol with ammunition from his possession. The Sabzi Mandi police team arrested an accused namely Hamza Rasheed and Muhammad Imran and recovered two pistols from their possession. The Lohi Bher police team arrested the accused namely Shadman and recovered one 30 bore pistol with ammunition from their possession.

Cases have been registered against the nabbed accused and further investigation is underway.

Also, Shahzad Town police station officials apprehended three wanted members of a former jailbird snatcher gang involved in numerous snatching activities and recovered snatched cash, mobile phones and weapons with ammunition used in crime from their possession.

He said that the Islamabad capital police has intensified crackdown against the criminal elements in order to eliminate the crime from the city and protect the lives and property of citizens.

The Shahzad Town police team used technical and human resources and succeeded in apprehending three wanted members of a snatcher gang. The accused were identified as Umer Khan, Muhammad Naeem and Haleem Khan. Police team also recovered snatched cash, mobile phones and weapons with ammunition used in crime from their possession.

He said that Shalimar police station team has arrested a wanted member of a fraudster gang and recovered two vehicles from his possession.