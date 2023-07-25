IG says providing a healthy environment to employees is basic responsibility of police

LAHORE - Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has taken another historic step for the welfare of po­lice employees by singing an agree­ment between Punjab Police and Health Department. According to the agreement, Police Hospital, Dis­trict Police Lines Qila Gujjar Singh would be functional under King Ed­ward Medical University. All the va­cant seats of doctors and paramedi­cal staff in the hospital will be filled. All machinery and equipment of the hospital will be made functional im­mediately. The facility of professors and consultants in Police Welfare Hospital, will be available on daily basis. Moreover, all the major sur­geries including eyes, intestines will also be done in the same state of the art hospital. Care taker health min­ister professor Javed Akram along with IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar visited Police Lines Qila Gujjar Singh Hospital. Provincial Health Minister Dr. Javed Akram laid floral wreaths on the memorial of police martyrs and recited Fateha for their eleva­tion.IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar and Provincial Health Minister Dr. Javed Akram reviewed the medical facilities in the hospital and presid­ed over an important meeting. Dr. Ijaz Hussain, Prof. Dr. Moin, Prof. Dr. Shahzad Shamas, Prof. Muhammad Imran, Dr. Nomia Ashraf, CEO Mayo Hospital Dr. Haroon Hamid, MS Dr. Ahsin and other faculty members and SP Headquarters Abdullah Lak were present. The concerned offi­cers gave a briefing to the supervis­ing Provincial Health Minister Dr. Javed Akram and IG Punjab Police Dr. Usman Anwar. Moreover, Po­lice Welfare Hospital Gujranwala has been attached to Gujranwala Teaching Hospital and Police Wel­fare Hospital Rawalpindi has been attached to Rawalpindi Teaching Hospital. Dr Javed Akram further said that police welfare will make it easier for the patients coming to the hospitals. IG Punjab Po­lice Dr. Usman Anwar expressed his thoughts and paid his grati­tude to the Provincial Minister of Health, Dr. Javed Akram, and oth­er faculty members for the arriv­al said that for the improvement of Police Welfare Hospitals, . Dr. Usman Anwar further said that providing a healthy environment to the police employees is one of the basic responsibilities of the Punjab Police. King Edward Medi­cal University Professor Dr. Mehm­ood Ayaz expressed his opinion and said that a roadmap has been prepared for the improvement of Police Welfare Hospitals. King Ed­ward Medical University will pro­vide telemedicine facility in Police Welfare Hospitals.