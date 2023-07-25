Intermittent rainfall to continue in KP till July 28

Peshawar - The Met Office on Monday predicted that the intermittent spell of rain would continue in most parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province till July 28.

It said that scattered to widespread wind, thunderstorm- rain with isolated heavy falls is likely to occur over most districts of the province during next 24 to 48 hours.

Heavy rain may cause urban flooding in low-lying areas of Peshawar, Mardan, Swabi, Nowshera, Charsadda, D I Khan, Bannu and may trigger landslides in the vulnerable areas of Swat, Chitral, Dir, Shangla, Kohistan, Battagram, Torghar, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Kurram and Khyber districts, it warned.

Heavy rain may also cause flash flooding in Swat, Chitral, Dir, Shangla, Kohistan, Battagram, Torghar, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Kurram and Khyber districts, the Meteorological Department added.

During last 24 hours, the highest rainfall was recorded 65mm in Timergara, 64 in Malam Jabba, 61 in Kakul, 38 in Pattan, 37 in Balakot, 16 in Saidu Sharif, nine in Dir, three in Bannu, and two in Mirkhani.

The PDMA said that due to heavy rains, 11 houses were partially damaged with two in Bajaur, three each in Buner, Malakand, and Shangla while one house was fully damaged in Swat.

Heavy downpour paralyses life in Hazara

Three days of heavy rainfall in Hazara division Monday have paralysed life in the upper parts of the region, with flooding rivers, streams, urban flash floods, and landslides affecting people and traffic.

From district Abbottabad to Manshera, Battagram, and Kohistan, traffic has been disrupted on Karakoram Highway (KKH) at various places due to heavy rainfall and landslides. In Galyat, Thandyani, Naran, Kaghan, Battagram, and other rain-hit areas, electricity transmission lines have also been damaged, leading to power outages in some parts of Galyat, Kaghan, and Naran for the last two days.

Continuous heavy downpour has washed away many roads in district Mansehra, including an eight-kilometer-long stretch of KKH from Susal Gali Albora. Moreover, landslides have blocked KKH at several places, further exacerbating the traffic situation.

The Provincial government, National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), and Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) have issued alerts to the district administrations, warning people to avoid unnecessary travel during the current monsoon heavy rain spell.

Urban flash floods have also affected many parts of Oghi city, including the main bazaar, bus terminal, residential, and commercial buildings, resulting in millions of rupees in losses.

In Mansehra city, Tariq road has become unusable due to the flood triggered by the heavy rain, while the 60-year-old Nadeem bridge has been damaged and obstructed.

Unfortunately, the heavy downpour and flash floods have also damaged several dairy farms, leading to the loss of dozens of cows, goats, and other pets, and have turned roads into rivers.

Flooded River Siran and other streams have brought destruction to Tehsil Baffa, where standing maize crops have been destroyed, and floodwater has entered residential areas of the city and surrounding villages.

Similarly, in the district Abbottabad, heavy rain has triggered flash floods and landslides in several areas, disconnecting many remote villages from Abbottabad and Havelian. Dozens of mud houses and walls have reportedly collapsed, but fortunately, no casualties have been reported.

During the monsoon season, special attention has been paid to Jub Nullah for the continuous flow of traffic. The district administration has also directed the people of Abbottabad to use designated garbage points for the disposal of their day-today waste, as improper waste disposal was a major cause of blockage in the drainage system. The cleaning drive will continue until all drains and Nullahs of the city are cleared.

Another consignment of relief supplies dispatched to Lower Chitral

On the instructions of Secretary Relief and Rehabilitation Department, the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDAM) on Monday dispatched another consignment of relief materials including edible items and medicines to flood-hit Lower Chitral district.

The spokesman Relief Department said that the relief supplies also include 200 family-size tenets, 5000 sandbags, 200 emergency searchlights, 500 kitchen sets and school tents.

He said that relief operation was already underway in the affected areas while PDMA teams along with district administration and Rescue 1122 were evacuating the affected people to safer places, adding that PDMA’s humanitarian response facility was fully operational in the affected areas.