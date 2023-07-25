KP CS asks dist admin to assist ECP for peaceful LB by-polls

PESHAWAR - Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry, issued important directives during a meeting aimed at ensuring peaceful, transparent, and fair local body by-elections in the region.

The meeting was convened to review the security arrangements for the upcoming by-elections, which are scheduled to be held on August 6. The by-elections will fill the slots of chairmen for Tehsil Council Havelian in Abbottabad and Tehsil Council Mathra in Peshawar.

The meeting was attended by key officials, including the Provincial Election Commissioner, Home Secretary, Commissioners of Peshawar and Hazara divisions, AIG Police, CCPO Peshawar, RPO Hazara, and the Deputy Commissioners of Peshawar and Abbottabad, along with other relevant authorities.

During the meeting, it was revealed that 134 polling stations had been set up in Tehsil Havelian and 155 in Tehsil Mathra. Additionally, the total number of eligible voters in Tehsil Havelian is 165,800, while in Tehsil Mathra, it stands at 216,769. Detailed arrangements, including security measures for the polling day, were presented and discussed.