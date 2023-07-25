Monetary dispute claims two lives in Landi Kotal

Khyber - A tragic incident occurred in Wali-Khel village of Tehsil Landi Kotal district Khyber on Sunday night, resulting in the death of two brothers and injuries sustained by two others in a shooting incident stemming from a monetary dispute.

According to Ibrahim Shinwari, the Station House Officer (SHO) of Landi Kotal police station, the dispute revolved around 0.4 million rupees between an uncle and cousins. In the heat of the conflict, both parties called upon their well-equipped maternal relatives for support.

The situation escalated when the opposing groups confronted each other and exchanged heated words, leading to indiscriminate firing. As a consequence, six individuals were injured and were promptly taken to Headquarter Hospital, Landi Kotal, for medical treatment. Three seriously wounded victims were later transferred to Peshawar Hospital, but sadly, the injuries proved fatal for the two brothers, identified as Muhammad Ilyas and Abbas Afridi, who succumbed to their wounds at the health centre. Local police swiftly responded to the incident, implementing security measures to prevent further loss of life.

In a separate incident, the death toll rose to four as another police officer, Abdul Hadi, who had been critically injured in a suicide attack at the tehsil compound in Bara, passed away at Hayatabad Medical Complex (HMC) on Monday. The suicide attack on July 20, 2023, had previously resulted in the martyrdom of three police officers and injuries to eleven others, including civilians.