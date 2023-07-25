More monsoon rains likely in Balochistan, upper Sindh, Punjab: PMD

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has said that mon­soon rains would continue this week with occasional gaps and indicated chances of heavy rains in Balochistan, upper Sindh on July 25 and 26. The monsoon currents were continuously penetrat­ing in the country from Bay of Bengal and Arabian Sea. A fresh westerly wave was also likely to enter upper parts of the country from July 26. Rain/wind-thundershow­er with few heavy falls is expected in Kalat, Khuz­dar, Lasbella, Awaran, Kech, Gwadar, Panjgur, Kharan, Noushki, Washuk, Mastung, Sibbi, Naseerabad, Zhob, Sherani, Barkhan, Musakhel, Kohlu, Jhal Magsi, Loralai, Zi­arat, Quetta, Chaman, Pishin, Qila Abdullah, Qila Saiful­lah on July 25th and July 26 with occasional gaps. Rain/wind-thundershower with few heavy falls is also ex­pected in Dera Ghazi khan, Rajanpur, Multan, Khan­ewal, Bhakkar, Layyah, Kot Addu, Bahawalpur, Ra­him Yar Khan, Tharparkar, Umerkot, Mirpurkhas, Suk­kur, Larkana, Jacobabad, Dadu, Shaheed Benazirabad, Hyderabad, Sanghar, Badin, Thatta and Karachi during the period. Rain/wind-thun­dershower with isolated heavy falls is also expect­ed in Kashmir, (Neelum val­ley, Muzaffarabad, Poonch, Hattian, Bagh, Haveli, Sud­hanoti, Kotli, Bhimber, Mir­pur), Gilgit Baltistan (Di­amir, Astore, Ghizer, Skardu, Hunza, Gilgit, Ghanche, Shi­gar), Murree, Galliyat, Islam­abad, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Mandi Ba­hauddin, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Sheikhupura, Hafiz­abad, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Kasur, Mianwali, Sargodha, Khusab, Faisalabad, Toba Tek Singh, Jhang, Sahiwal, Bahawalnagar, Okara, Chi­tral, Dir, Swat, Shangla, Bun­er, Mansehra, Kohistan, Ab­bottabad, Haripur, Peshawar, Mardan, Swabi, Nowshera, Kurram, Lakki Marwat, Ko­hat, Dera Ismail Khan, Ban­nu, Karak and Waziristan from July 25-30 with occa­sional gaps.