Tuesday, July 25, 2023
Mourning procession ends peacefully

APP
July 25, 2023
Regional, Peshawar

PESHAWAR  -   The mourning procession of the fifth Muharram al-Haram in Mardan ended peaceful­ly after entering the main Imambargah amid heavy police security. The secu­rity arrangements were supervised by District Po­lice Chief Najibur Rehman along with SP Operation Rokhanzeb. Apart from the district police, Pak Army troops, Rescue 1122, WSS­CM and representatives of other administrative de­partments also performed their respective services on this occasion. DPO Mardan appreciated the services of Police officers and jawans for their good performance. He also lauded the services and role of other govern­ment departments in per­forming their duty.

APP

