Muharram procession taken out in Mardan amid tight security

Mardan - The Shia community procession on the fifth day of Muharram in the Mardan district was carried out with stringent security arrangements.

To ensure the security of the procession in Mardan, a total of 1015 police officers and officials, including 10 supervisory officers, were deployed on duty. RPO Mardan, Muhammad Suleman, along with DPO Mardan, Najib-ul-Rehman, and Deputy Commissioner Mardan, Capt (R) Abd-ul-Rehman, inspected the route of the mourning procession of the 5th Muharram to review the security arrangements.

During the inspection, RPO Muhammad Suleman stated that comprehensive security measures have been implemented for Muharram processions and Majalis. He emphasized that all available resources were being utilized to maintain peace and order during Muharram.

The security measures included the use of modern technology such as CCTV cameras, walk-through gates, metal detectors, and other devices to safeguard the processions and gatherings. The security plan involved three levels of protection for the processions.

RPO Muhammad Suleman also issued specific instructions to the concerned officers, emphasizing the importance of providing all police personnel with necessary facilities during their Muharram duty.

He further stressed the significance of regularly briefing the personnel before deploying them on duty. In addition, reserve personnel were strategically deployed at appropriate locations to be readily available if needed. Special measures were also taken to ensure smooth traffic flow during the event.

The procession on the fifth day of Muharram started from Imambargah Haideria Bicket Ganj Bazaar and followed its traditional route, concluding at Imambargah. For the security of this procession, Bank Road and Shamsi Road were closed by the district administration.