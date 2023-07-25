NA speaker asks defence minister to suspend secretary, appoint new one

Directs interior secretary to issue arms licences to parliamentarians within a week.
ISLAMABAD - The National Assembly in Monday’s sitting after a long time saw uproar when a treasury benches member registered his complaint for delay in issuance of arms licences of parliamentarians.
PPP lawmaker went berserk at the attitude of Interior Ministry officials for not cooperating in this regard. He was not shy to threaten to point out lack of quorum, sensing lack of required strength in the house. Other lawmakers also raised concerns about their personal security in wake of threats from anti-social elements. They expressed annoyance over interior ministry attitude for not giving importance to their requests.
Minister for Deference Khawaja Muhammad Asif and Minister for Federal Education Rana Tanveer Hussain also joined their voices with the PPP members. “Only 15 days are left to end the government. If this attitude of bureaucracy continues then what will happen later,” Kh Asif said. Rana Tanveer said it was not a matter of few days rather the members had been facing the same treatment at the hands of bureaucracy for the last five years. Taking action, Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf directed government to suspend the federal secretary concerned and appoint a new official.. “If you are the government then you should establish your writ, take action and suspend secretary,” he said asking defence minister to implement orders.
Asif informed the chair that he also talked to the Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah and he was also surprised as to why no official attended the meeting. “We do not know as to why the issue is not being resolved and from where the resistance is coming,” he said. Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf directed the Interior Secretary to issue arms licences within a week to all those members of National Assembly (MNAs) who had applied for it. He said it could be a severe offence if the secretary did not implement government’s instructions.
The speaker said committee was part of the Parliament and contempt of the house’s body was tantamount to contempt of the Parliament. The Secretary should attend the meeting of the committee, he added. Syed Ghulam Mustafa said that they were allies of the government and they have many reservations.
He pointed out that the House special committee waited for the Secretary Interior and high officials from the ministry but none of them turned up the meeting. He said it was tantamount to the breach of privilege of the committee and the Parliament. He demanded action against the concerned officials. Minister for Economic Affairs Sardar Ayaz Sadiq said that some licenses have been issued while remaining would be issued shortly. The lawmakers in yesterday’s session spent most of the time registering concerns about bureaucracy for not listening to their problems. PPP MNA Syed Khurshid Shah of PPP on a point of order demanded of the chair to summon concerned federal secretaries at Privilege Committee’s meeting and hand them punishment for not implementing directives of a Parliament’s Committee on Sacked Employees.
He said the committee headed by Senator Qadar Khan Mandokhel was constituted to reinstate government employees who were sacked without any justification but its decisions were not being given any weight.