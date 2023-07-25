Need stressed to finalise national maritime policy framework

ISLAMABAD - Annual Staff Talks between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Naval Headquarters on Monday unanimously urged the need for early finalisation of a comprehensive national maritime policy framework to synergise the efforts of all relevant stakeholders in the maritime domain for a holistic pursuit of the maritime interests of Pakistan.

The ‘Annual Staff Talks between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Naval Headquarters’ were held at the Foreign Office.

Foreign Secretary Dr Asad Majeed Khan and Deputy Chief of Naval Staff (Operations) Vice Admiral Ovais A Bilgrami led the respective sides for the talks. Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Ms Hina Rabbani Khar presided over the meeting.

The Ministry of Maritime Affairs was also represented in the meeting. The meeting provided an opportunity for a comprehensive overview of Pakistan’s maritime interests including in the domain of maritime security, blue economy, disaster management, environmental protection and climate change imperatives. Pakistan’s participation in various regional and international forums dealing with maritime issues and opportunities for international collaboration and capacity- building in various fields were also discussed.

The participants of the meeting were unanimous on the need for early finalisation of a comprehensive national maritime policy framework to synergise the efforts of all relevant stakeholders in the maritime domain for a holistic pursuit of the maritime interests of Pakistan.

The Minister of State for Foreign Affairs underscored the need for developing an enabling domestic ecosystem for the realisation of the maritime and blue economy potential of Pakistan and the proactive pursuit of effective international partnerships in the maritime domain.

The participants pledged to deepen their interaction and coordination and work with the relevant stakeholders for the achievement of this objective.