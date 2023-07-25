Non-payment of salaries irks Cantt Board employees  

ATTOCK - More than sixty contract employees of Cantt Board Attock staged a sit-in and shouted slogans against the authorities for not paying them salaries for the last six months . They said that because of non-payment of their salaries, their life has become miserable and they are unable to meet daily life expenses. One of the protesting employees struck his head against the window of the Cantt Board office, resulting in head injuries and he was rushed to hospital. When contacted, Chief Executive Officer Cantt Board Attock was not available for comments . Vice Chairman Cantt Board Attock Shakeel Bangash, when contacted for his comments, said that all the contract employees are being paid their salaries regularly; however, some of their arrears are pending which will be paid subject to availability of funds .