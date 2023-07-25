Tuesday, July 25, 2023
Non-payment of salaries irks Cantt Board employees  

OUR STAFF REPORT
July 25, 2023
Regional, Islamabad

ATTOCK - More than sixty contract employees  of Cantt Board Attock staged  a sit-in and shouted slogans against the authorities for not paying them salaries for the last six months . They said  that  because of non-payment of their salaries,  their life has become miserable and they are unable to  meet daily life expenses. One of the protesting employees struck his head against the window of the Cantt Board office, resulting in head injuries and he  was rushed to hospital. When contacted, Chief Executive Officer Cantt Board Attock was not available for comments . Vice Chairman Cantt Board Attock Shakeel Bangash, when contacted for his comments, said that all the contract employees are being paid their salaries regularly; however,  some of their arrears are pending which will be paid subject to availability of funds .

OUR STAFF REPORT

