Pakistan, Iran agree on resolving technical hurdles in gas pipleline

ISLAMABAD-Pakistan and Iran on Monday discussed the gas pipeline and stressed on resolving technical hurdles mutually for the benefit of both the countries.

Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Pakistan Reza Amiri Moghaddam called on Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar at Finance Division. Finance Minister Senator Ishaq Dar warmly welcomed the ambassador and extended felicitations on assuming the charge of ambassador in Pakistan. The finance minister extended blessings to the Iranian leadership and people on the start of new Islamic year. The finance minister highlighted deep rooted historical relations between Pakistan and Iran based on age old commonalities.

Ambassador Reza Amiri Moghaddam also reciprocated the historical relations between the two countries and stressed upon the potential held by both countries for mutual cooperation. He appreciated the cooperation and support of the present government in enhancing the bilateral relations in trade and economic fields.

The two sides discussed in details various fields for mutual cooperation including trade, investment and security between the two countries. They discussed enhancing trade relations by activating the recently inaugurated border markets and opening of three more border markets between the two countries in order to achieve the optimal trade volume through the border trade mechanism and removing technical hurdles in enhancing trade relations between the two countries.

Collaboration in the banking sector between the two countries also came under discussion as the heads of central banks of two countries would meet next week in Pakistan to discuss and sort out the issues related to banking cooperation.

The finance minister and the ambassador appreciated the decisions of Joint Economic Ministerial Commission, which convened after 5 years and stressed upon fast track implementation of actions to enhance bilateral trade and economic ties between the two countries.

The two sides also discussed Iran-Pakistan gas pipeline and stressed on resolving technical hurdles mutually for the benefit of both the countries.

The two sides also lauded the mutual support and cooperation for each other on international forums.

Finance Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar extended his support and cooperation to the Ambassador of Iran during his tenure in Pakistan.

Reza Amiri Moghaddam, Ambassador of Iran, thanked the finance minister for his cooperation and support.