Pakistan ranks third in countries who imposed internet restrictions

Pakistan has been ranked third in the world, after Iran and India, for internet restrictions in the first half of 2023.

This is revealed in a report issued by Surfshark, a virtual private network company headquartered in Lithuania, based on a half-year analysis of internet shutdown monitored by the Internet Shutdown Tracker.

The report said Pakistan imposed restrictions thrice following the arrest of former prime minister on May 9.

At the time, access to Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube was restricted in the country, while several temporary cellular network disruptions were also observed across the country for several days.

The focal point of the Surfshark report is Asia where most internet shutdowns were reported during the period.

Iran is leading the list of the most internet disruptions, with 14, all of which occurred in Zahedan during Friday protests over the massacre.