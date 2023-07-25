Pakistan’s Ushna and Sarah beat Guam in Billie Jean King Cup

LAHORE-Pakistan’s tennis players Ushna Suhail and Sarah Ibrahim guided the national women’s tennis team to a thrilling 2-1 victory over Guam in the Billie Jean King Cup in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on Monday.

Pakistani pair of Ushna and Sarah recovered from a set down to claim a sensational 4-6, 6-0, 7-6(2) victory in the opening round of the Billie Jean King Cup. Losing the first set by 4-6, the national pair hit back in style by winning the second without dropping a point. The third and decider frame went right down to the wire but Ushna and Sarah displayed nerves of steel to claim a narrow victory.

Ushna Suhail was equally impressive in the single’s competition as she outclassed Guam’s Sydney Packbier with a straight-set victory. Meanwhile, Sarah Ibrahim failed to produce an alike result in her singles clash with Fremont Gibson, losing it by 3-6, 4-6.

Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) President Senator Salim Saifullah Khan lauded the national team for their initial success in the tournament while also expressing hope for a much better for the rest of the tournament. “PTF President Senator Salim Saifullah Khan and the Executive Committee of PTF extended their felicitation for their initial success, with the hope that the team would display much better results with full zeal and enthusiasm in the next upcoming matches,” said PTF in a statement.

“Moreover, the President wishes them all the very best for the rest of the tournament,” it added. It is worth mentioning here that the Pakistan women’s Tennis team reached Kuala Lumpur on Sunday to participate in the ongoing Billie Jean King Cup, being held from July 22 to 28. The national team includes non-playing captain Sara Mansoor, Sarah Ibrahim Khan, Ushna Suhail, Amna Ali Qayum and Meheq Khokhar.