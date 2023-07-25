ISLAMABAD - There are good prospects for Pakistan to develop green hydrogen in collaboration with China.

Right now, on the side of Jambhir, the Sindh government has set up a project with China in which they are producing hydrogen, but it has not yet reached a mature level that we can use it in the whole of Pakistan as a fuel.

Pakistan has taken the initiative, this is a good thing and, in the future, they will be able to do good things in green hydrogen technologies, said Najma Memon, Prof at NCE in Analytical Chemistry, University of Sindh, Jamshoro, according to a report carried by Gwadar Pro on Monday.

“The concept of green hydrogen is still new in Pakistan. As we have very good ties with China, which is now the world’s top user and producer of hydrogen, China can be a good option for Pakistan to cooperate with in green hydrogen,” Najma Memon said.

Hydrogen is a clean fuel which doesn’t emit carbon and cause environmental pollution. The advantage of green hydrogen is that the sources of energy used to produce hydrogen are also green, like solar and wind.

The whole world is moving towards green energy. A lot of research is being done on this,” Najma Memon added.

She pointed out that hydrogen is not fully utilised due to the issues of conversion to energy and its transportation. “For hydrogen production, if you want to convert it into energy, you have to make a fuel cell. Academia can help a lot in fuel cell technology because materials have to be made and tested.

A consortium can be formed so that the energy-related centres and the material-related researchers will work together with academia, then a very good output can come. Moreover, hydrogen doesn’t run like electricity in wires, it has to be transported.

So pipeline infrastructure has to be laid. It will take some time. She suggests that Pakistan should cooperate with China to develop green hydrogen-related technology.

“China is the world’s largest hydrogen producer and hydrogen user. Our fuel cell and electrolyzer equipment for green hydrogen manufacture are world-leading. Coupled with domestic substitution of related materials and equipment, the cost of green hydrogen has begun to decline,” said Zhu Gongshan, Chairman of Global Green Energy Industry Council (GGEIC).

One recent example can be the green hydrogen plant in Kuqa City of Xinjiang, China, which is constructed by Sinopec Group. The plant began operations last month, which can produce 20,000 metric tons of hydrogen per year.

All major equipment and materials used in the project, including photovoltaic modules, electrolytic cells, hydrogen storage tanks and hydrogen transport pipelines, were locally produced.