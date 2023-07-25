Pakistan women’s squash premier league gets underway 

LAHORE - Talented squash player Sana Bahadur thrashed Pakistan No 1 squash player Noor ul Ain in the first round by 3-2 in the inaugural edition of Pakistan women’s squash premier league 2023 at the Mushaf Squash Complex Islamabad on Monday. According to event organiser Sadia Gul, who is also national women coach, said that the two days event will provide an opportunity to local players to improve their game as for the first time, the girls from Quetta are also participating in the premier league being organised by the Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF) in collaboration with the Women in Sports and Serena Hotels. Sadia Gul said that the women’s premier league is not just a tournament, but it aims to promote and inspire young girls to showcase their talent and to excel in the game of squash. She said that 16 players are divided into four teams namely Warriors, Tigers, Shaheen and Panther. On day one, Sana Bahadur of team Panthers beat national ranking top player Noor ul Ain (Warriors) by 3-2, Noor led the match by 11-13, 11-8, 11-9 but Sana gripped the game and never allowed Noor to come back in the game and won the last two games by 13-11 and 11-8. Faiqa Fida, 9 years old girl from team Shaheen, beat Farwa Batool of Warriors by 11-7, 6-11, 11-8, 11-9 while Quetta girl Irum Zehra of team Panthers beat Zayna Zuabir (team Warriors) in close match by 9-11, 11-2, 9-11, 11-4, 11-2. Another close match was witnessed between Mehwish Ali of team Tigers and Sana Bahadur of Panthers, where Mehwish emerged as winner by 11-9, 9-11, 7-11, 11-5, 11-7.