PHC bars NAB from arresting bus project contractor

A two-member bench of the Peshawar High Court on Tuesday stopped the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) from arresting a Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project contractor in a corruption case probe.

The bench, comprising Justice Waqar Ahmed and Justice Faheem Wali, sought a detailed response from NAB on the next hearing on Sept 25.

The bench allowed NAB to continue the inquiry but without arresting the contractor.

The counsel for the petitioner, Advocate Shamail Ahmed Butt, told the court that NAB had started BRT inquiry despite the fact that in 2017, a writ was filed against BRT and the court declared the contract transparent.

He said another bench ordered an inquiry but the Supreme Court declared the inquiry null and void.

He contended that the BRT contract was done according to law and now the petitioner was being harassed.