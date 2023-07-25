Tuesday, July 25, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

PHC bars NAB from arresting bus project contractor

PHC bars NAB from arresting bus project contractor
Web Desk
4:10 PM | July 25, 2023
National

A two-member bench of the Peshawar High Court on Tuesday stopped the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) from arresting a Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project contractor in a corruption case probe. 

The bench, comprising Justice Waqar Ahmed and Justice Faheem Wali, sought a detailed response from NAB on the next hearing on Sept 25.

The bench allowed NAB to continue the inquiry but without arresting the contractor. 

The counsel for the petitioner, Advocate Shamail Ahmed Butt, told the court that NAB had started BRT inquiry despite the fact that in 2017, a writ was filed against BRT and the court declared the contract transparent. 

He said another bench ordered an inquiry but the Supreme Court declared the inquiry null and void. 

He contended that the BRT contract was done according to law and now the petitioner was being harassed.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-07-25/Lahore/epaper_img_1690259872.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023