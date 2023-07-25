PIA steward ‘disappears’ in Canada

KARACHI-A Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) steward went ‘missing’ from a hotel after his arrival in Toronto, Canada from Lahore.

As per the PIA administration, flight steward Muntazir Mehdi arrived in Toronto from Lahore via the national airline’s flight, PK-798 on Friday. He alongwith other crew members had been staying at a hotel in the Canadian city.

The mysterious missing of the PTI steward came to light when he didn’t report for duty on a flight back to Pakistan. Subsequently, the matter was brought to the notice of the airline management and Canadian immigration authorities.

Before Mehdi, four flight stewards and air hostesses of the national airline have slipped into Canada for citizenship.

Last year, an air steward for Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) reportedly went missing in Canada after flight PK-798 landed in Toronto which the airline authority confirmed.

The flight attendant Ramzan Gul boarded the national flag carrier’s flight from Islamabad in the capacity of the aircraft crew, confirmed the PIA spokesperson.

PIA authorities said they also updated, on the development, the Canadian immigration authority as the crew member gets clearance under General Declaration and when one of them has indeed gone missing, the immigration authority must be informed about it.