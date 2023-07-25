PM approves appointments of new envoys to Moscow, Beijing

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif finally gave approval to the appointments of new ambassadors for Moscow and Beijing on the summary sent by the Foreign Ministry.
According to sources, senior foreign service officer Khalil Hashmi has been appointed as new Ambassador to China. Earlier, Hashmi was twice approved for China as Ambassador, however, the Foreign Office meanwhile gave extension to Ambassador Moinul Haq to continue.
Hashmi is currently serving as Pakistan Permanent Representative to the UN mission in Geneva and considered as a multilateral expert in diplomacy. He has earlier served at the United Nations as Deputy Permanent Representative.
Khalid Jamali has been posted as Pakistan’s new ambassador to Moscow. Jamali is also a senior foreign service officer and currently posted as Pakistan ambassador to the Czech Republic.
The incumbent ambassador of Pakistan to Russia Shafaqat Ali has completed his three years term and is likely to be posted at the headquarters in a senior position.
Ambassador Moinul Haq, currently serving in Beijing, reached superannuation a couple of months ago.
Meanwhile, the prime minister rejected the summary for the appointment of new ambassador to the United States and directed the incumbent ambassador to Washington Masood Khan to continue till further orders.
Pakistan High Commissioner to UK Mozam Ahmed Khan is expected to return to Islamabad by the end of this month.
He has also reached superannuation a couple of months ago. Pakistan’s current Ambassador to Germany Dr Muhammad Faisal is expected to take up his new assignment as Pakistan High commissioner to the UK in August.