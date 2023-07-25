Tuesday, July 25, 2023
PM approves appointments of new envoys to Moscow, Beijing
MATEEN HAIDER
July 25, 2023
ISLAMABAD  -  Prime Minister Shehbaz Shar­if finally gave approval to the appointments of new ambas­sadors for Moscow and Bei­jing on the summary sent by the Foreign Ministry.

According to sources, se­nior foreign service offi­cer Khalil Hashmi has been appointed as new Ambassa­dor to China. Earlier, Hash­mi was twice approved for China as Ambassador, how­ever, the Foreign Office mean­while gave extension to Am­bassador Moinul Haq to continue.

Hashmi is currently serving as Pakistan Permanent Rep­resentative to the UN mission in Geneva and considered as a multilateral expert in diplo­macy. He has earlier served at the United Nations as Depu­ty Permanent Representative.

Khalid Jamali has been posted as Pakistan’s new am­bassador to Moscow. Jamali is also a senior foreign service officer and currently posted as Pakistan ambassador to the Czech Republic.

The incumbent ambassador of Pakistan to Russia Shafaqat Ali has completed his three years term and is likely to be posted at the headquarters in a senior position.

Ambassador Moinul Haq, currently serving in Beijing, reached superannuation a couple of months ago.

Meanwhile, the prime min­ister rejected the summa­ry for the appointment of new ambassador to the Unit­ed States and directed the incumbent ambassador to Washington Masood Khan to continue till further orders.

Pakistan High Commission­er to UK Mozam Ahmed Khan is expected to return to Is­lamabad by the end of this month. 

He has also reached super­annuation a couple of months ago. Pakistan’s current Am­bassador to Germany Dr Mu­hammad Faisal is expected to take up his new assignment as Pakistan High commis­sioner to the UK in August.

