PM’s National Innovation Award concludes after announcing top 50 winners

ISLAMABAD - The much-awaited Final Award Cer­emony of the Prime Minister’s Na­tional Innovation Award (PMNIA) Round II was concluded on Monday, at the National University of Science and Technology (NUST) here with the announcement of the top 50 winners.

The ceremony celebrated the re­markable achievements of Pakistan’s brightest young minds, showcasing their groundbreaking innovations and entrepreneurial endeavors.

The event was graced by the es­teemed presence of the Special Assis­tant to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs (SAPM-YA), Ms. Shaza Fatima Khawaja, who served as the chief guest. Also in attendance was the DG R&D HEC, Hazrat Bilal and Pro-Rec­tor of NUST, Dr. Rizwan. Their partici­pation underscored the significance and commitment of the government towards fostering innovation and em­powering the youth.

PMNIA is a special initiative under the Prime Minister’s Youth Program, executed by the Higher Education Commission in collaboration with NUST. This unique platform nurtures a culture of innovation and entrepre­neurship, enabling young visionaries to bring their ideas to life and create a positive impact on society.

The ceremony witnessed the an­nouncement of the top 50 startups, selected from a pool of 250 exceptional participants. Among them, the top 10 startups were presented with a grant of 1 million each, while the remaining 40 received 0.5 million each in the form of support. The cheques were handed over by SAPM Ms. Shaza Fatima Kha­waja, who also revealed an exciting op­portunity for the top 50 startups – an additional 1 million support in the form of a 6-month incubation program. “The Prime Minister’s National Innovation Award is a testament to our nation’s young talent and their potential to drive innovation and progress,” remarked SAPM-YA Shaza Fatima Khawaja. “The government is committed to providing the necessary resources and support to help these bright minds excel and lead our country towards prosperity.

The upcoming mega event, Inves­tor Connect and Networking is sched­uled today at the Prime Minister’s Office in Islamabad. This event prom­ises to open doors to industrial link­ages, providing new startups with access to invaluable resources and opportunities for growth.