Police arrest man for kidnapping teenager for ransom

Rawalpindi-A team of Saddar Bairooni police station has recovered a 19-year-old boy who was kidnapped for ransom by four armed men from a rented house located at Gulshanabad Housing Society, informed sources on Monday.

Police also held the ring leader of kidnapping gang identified as Afrasiab and recovered the weapon and car used in the heinous crime, they said. The special operation against the kidnapping gang was jointly led by Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Saddar Circle Zainab Ayub and Station House Office (SHO) Police Station (PS) Saddar Bairooni Sub Inspector (SI) Jamal Nawaz, sources said.

The investigators of Saddar Bairooni police have also obtained physical remand of the accused from a court of law for further investigation while a manhunt was also launched for arrest of fleeing gang members, they said.

Earlier, Imran Ul Hassan, a resident of Askari 14 and computer engineer by profession, lodged complaint with police, stating his son namely Haseeb Ul Hassan (age 19) was returning home along with his friend Yahya on his motorcycle at 10pm on July 22 after attending a birthday party when four armed men riding in a car intercepted them. The applicant told police the armed men kidnapped his son at gunpoint and fled from the scene while Yahya witnessed the kidnapping but saved his life by escaping from the scene.

He said that an unknown kidnapper had made a call on his WhatsApp and demanded Rs 20 million ransom for safe recovery of the young boy. Taking swift action over the report, ASP Saddar Circle organised a raid on a house located in Gulshanabad and the abducted boy was rescued by the police team and the kidnapper was also held, sources said. Later on, city police chief along with SSP Operations Faisal Salim and ASP Zainab Ayub held a presser, announcing the release of the boy from captivity of kidnappers. He also said police arrested a kidnapper who had rented a house on rent in the area for committing the heinous crime.

He said that police have recovered the abducted boy in a short span of time. He said that the kidnapper gang ring leader is belonging to Hazro while efforts are underway to arrest his accomplices.