Police capture eight out of 15 jail escapees in Qambar

QAMBAR - Police on Monday recaptured eight out of 15 prisoners who escaped after breaking the Judicial Sub-Jail in Qambar on Sunday. Reportedly, the accused broke down the roof of the sub-jail and managed to escape. According to Qambar SSP Toheedur Rehman Memon, the inmates climbed on the shoulders of one another and broke down the roof of the jail barrack. He said soon after the incident, police teams fanned out in search of them and apprehend eight jail-breakers out of 15 while conducting raids in various places of the city. He said more police search parties were formed to arrest the remaining escapees. The accused who broke jail were mostly involved in crimes like drug peddling and robberies. They were identified as Amir Gadhi, Waseem Tootani, Rab Nawaz Khaskheli, Zubair Sheikh, Ghulam Asghar Gopang, Saddam Hussain Mughiri, Asghar Ali Mughiri, Rehmat Ali Barohi, Ishaq Gopang, Muhammad Yousuf Joyo, Yaseen Minghar, Ayaz Hussain Khoso, Sarfraz Chandio and others. The SSP blamed the administration for the jailbreak, informing that the ASI and three other cops appointed at the sub-jail had been arrested while seven other officials were suspended for showing dereliction in the performance of their duty. He said that the entire staff of the Qambar sub-jail had been replaced with the new one. He said that an inquiry team was formed to investigate the incident. He vowed strict legal action against negligent police officials. It is pertinent to mention here that as per the Sindh Home Department’s directive, no detainee could be kept in the Qambar judicial lock-up due to security reasons.

The detainees are supposed to be kept at Larkana Central Jail. But the jail administration does not follow the Home Department’s instructions.