Police security on 6th Muharram

LAHORE: - Police have released security plan for Majalis and processions to be taken out on 6th Muharram-ul-Haraam by de­puting 2324 security personnel in the district. Police spokesman said here on Monday that 162 Majalis would be held and 48 mourning processions would be taken out in the district on 6th Muharram. He said that 43 Majalis would be held in Jaranwala division, 39 in Iqbal division, 34 in Sadar division, 24 in Madina Town division and 12 Ma­jalis would be arranged in Lyallpur division. Similarly, 15 mourning processions would be taken out from Iqbal division.