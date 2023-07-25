PSCA to monitor Muharram processions with 1200 cameras

LAHORE - The Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) has deployed 1200 closed-circuit television (CCTV) and portable cameras to monitor main five mourning proces­sions in the metropolis. On the direction of Deputy Com­missioner Lahore, the PSCA deployed these surveillance cameras to monitor the pro­cession, an official told APP on Monday. The PSCA will monitor the security opera­tions of processions, Imam­bargahs, and gatherings throughout the city, he added. More than 650 cameras will provide 24-hour coverage of processions and Muharram gatherings. Also, 478 cam­eras have been installed at the main monitoring room of PSCA. Police communication officers and technical teams are on duty 24 hours a day at the Safe City Headquarters, he added. Routes of the pro­cessions will also be moni­tored through the Safe City’s camera-mounted vehicles and through control room. Representatives of law-en­forcement agencies will also be on duty at the Safe City Centre. In case of any emer­gency, citizens are advised to report at 15 police emergen­cy helpline.