PTI chief moves IHC seeking details of filed cases

ISLAMABAD - Chairman Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) Mon­day approached the Islamabad High Court (IHC) seeking details of the criminal cases filed against him in the capital.

A single bench of IHC comprising Chief Justice of IHC Justice Aamer Farooq will conduct hearing of the petition moved by Khan through his counsels including Salman Akram Raja Advocate, Sardar La­tif Khosa Advocate and Sher Afzal Marwat Advocate.

The PTI chairman requested the IHC to direct the respondents to furnish the details of all the cases, FIRs, or inquiries registered or reinitiated against him in the past 30 days.

He also sought court’s direction upon the re­spondents to restrain them from arrest and may be allowed for appropriate relief including the fil­ing of pre-arrest bail and direct respondents to provide the petitioner with all material including a statement of Azam Khan former PS to Prime Min­ister to enable the petitioner to answer relevant questions of the inquiry officers. Khan further re­quested the court to bar the respondents from ar­resting him in any new case till he had access to justice by approaching the court concerned.