Punjab CM for immediate drainage of rainwater

MULTAN - Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Syed Mohsin Naqvi took notice of the accumulation of rainwater in various areas of the city and ordered immediate drainage of water.

He paid a visit to various parts of the city including Ghanta Ghar, Fish market, Eid Gah, Cantt, Shujabad Road, and other areas, and reviewed the drainage condition after the rain here on Monday evening.

He directed Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) to mobilise all machinery and resources and asked Deputy Commissioner Umar Jehangir to personally monitor the drainage of rainwater.

Chief Secretary, IG Police Punjab, Additional Chief Secretary South Punjab, and Additional Inspector General of Police South Punjab were accompanied by the chief minister.