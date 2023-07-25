Tuesday, July 25, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Punjab CM for immediate drainage of rainwater

July 25, 2023
Regional, Multan, Newspaper

MULTAN  -   Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Syed Mohsin Naqvi took notice of the accumulation of rainwater in various areas of the city and ordered immediate drainage of water.

He paid a visit to various parts of the city including Ghanta Ghar, Fish market, Eid Gah, Cantt, Shujabad Road, and other areas, and reviewed the drainage condition after the rain here on Monday evening.

He directed Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) to mobilise all machinery and resources and asked Deputy Commissioner Umar Jehangir to personally monitor the drainage of rainwater.

Chief Secretary, IG Police Punjab, Additional Chief Secretary South Punjab, and Additional Inspector General of Police South Punjab were accompanied by the chief minister.

Tags:

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-07-24/Lahore/epaper_img_1690192613.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023