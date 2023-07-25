RDA generates Rs903m in last fiscal year

Rawalpindi-The Metropolitan Planning and Traffic Engineering (MP&TE) Directorate and Estate Management Directorate, Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) has generated Rs 903.13 million against the target of Rs 608 million in the fiscal year 2022-23, informed a spokesman of civic body here on Monday.

He said that the Land Use and Building Control (LU&BC) Wing has collected Rs 558 million, Planning Wing has collected Rs 293.29 million and Estate Management Directorate has collected Rs 51.84 million during the current fiscal year 2022-23, which is one of the highest recoveries made by the department. He said that RDA has been able to generate more revenue because of hard work.

He said in this fiscal year the Land Use and Building Control Wing of RDA has approved 1728 residential plans and 151 commercial plans that were submitted by the citizens at One Window Operation Centre, RDA. He said RDA had also taken actions against illegal housing schemes and illegal constructions in this fiscal year.

He said fines have also been imposed on the violators and First Information Reports (FIRs) were lodged against the owners of illegal housing schemes, illegal constructions including homes and commercial markets.

The Director General (DG), RDA, Muhammad Saif Anwar Jappa has appreciated the efforts of MP&TE Directorate and directed all officers to work hard honestly and fearlessly and take actions against illegal / un-approved constructions and illegal housing schemes.