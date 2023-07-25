Rivers swell as rains continue to lash cities across Pakistan

Lahore - Torrential rains in different parts of Punjab and the release of water by India into rivers have wreaked havoc in several parts of the province.

The situation in River Sutlej at Arifwala deteriorated on Monday after water burst its banks and spilled over into dozens of surrounding villages due to which people’s homes, cattle and crops were all washed away.

Rescue 1122 personnel, on the other hand, evacuated people from the areas and shifted them to safer places.

River Indus in medium flood at Daira Din Panah: On the other hand, River Indus at Daira Din Panah was in medium flood after water level in the river increased by 91,000 cusecs during the last 24 hours to reach 370,000 cusecs.

The water entered surrounding villages, inundating crops in the process.

River Ravi destroys rice crop at Jasarr: Rice crop sown over hundreds of acres of land was inundated after water from River Ravi entered surrounding villages at Jasarr.

The water level in the river at that place was recorded at over 47, 000.

Flood in Dadu: On the other hand, there is a deluge at Kachu following heavy monsoon showers over the Keerthar mountains of Dadu in Sindh.

Consequently, road links of over 50 villages and towns with Dadu, Johi and other cities was severed. To make matters worse, none came to the rescue of stranded villagers, who shifted to safer places on their own.

Rain nullahs swell at Kohe Suleman: Water levels have risen sharply in the streams and nullahs of Kohe Suleman Range after several hours of downpour over the mountains that severed road links of tribal areas with neighbouring towns and cities.