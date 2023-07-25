Senate passes contempt of Parliament bill 2023

ISLAMABAD - The Senate on Monday passed the “Contempt of Majlis-e-Shoora (Par­liament) Bill 2023” that seeks to punish those committing contempt of parliament or its committees and breaching the privilege of any mem­ber of any house of the parliament.

The house passed the private member’s bill through a voice vote soon after it was tabled on the floor through a supplementary agenda. There was no voice in opposition of the bill when Chairman Senate Mu­hammad Sadiq Sanjrani put it be­fore the house for a final approval.

The National Assembly has al­ready passed the bill and it would be now sent to the President for his ceremonial assent to become an act of the parliament. The bill seeks to punish violators with a jail term of up to six months or with one mil­lion rupees fine or with both.

The bill moved by four senators from Balochistan and one form Pun­jab including Kauda Babar, Nasee­bullah Bazai, Sarfraz Ahmed Bug­ti, Prince Ahmed Umer Ahmedzai and Rana Mahmood ul Hassan was adopted by the house without be­ing sent to the standing committee concerned.

After the proposed law landed in the house, Minister of State for Law Senator Shahadat Awan told the chair that the National Assembly had already passed the bill unani­mously and it should be put to vote without being sent to the standing committee – a request to which the chair agreed.

The parliament has passed the bill at a time when there is an on­going tussle between the executive and the judiciary over the powers of the legislature and the judicia­ry, and the formation of benches in the apex court.

Under the proposed law, the par­liamentary contempt committee to be formed by the speaker NA will comprise five members, three from NA and two from Senate. Secretary NA will act as the secretary of the contempt committee.

The proposed law empowers the speaker to constitute the contempt committee within thirty days of coming into force of this law.

The committee has the powers to award the punishments by a ma­jority decision.

Separately, Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) traded barbs in the house over the controversial mayoral elections in Karachi with the former accusing the latter of stealing the polls and the latter insisting that it won the position under a free and fair dem­ocratic process.

JI Senator Mushtaq Ahmed and PPP legislator Bahramand Khan Tangi exchanged hot words over the issue while their mikes were switched off. Tangi also used non-parliamentary language against the JI lawmaker and at one stage even tried to physically at­tack him. Some colleagues inter­vened until some calm prevailed in the house.

A verbal war started when Sen­ator Ahmed said that the Karachi mayor elections had been rigged. He was speaking on a motion moved by Senator Taj Haider seek­ing the federal government to allow operations of public transport on Karachi’s Lyari Expressway.

His remarks provoked many PPP senators including Minister of State Shahadat Awan, Waqar Mehdi and Tangi who chided Senator Ahmed for his claim.

Awan later informed the house that the federal government has given approval to the project since June 1 and electric buses will soon start plying on Lyari Expressway.