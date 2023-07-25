Tuesday, July 25, 2023
Sindh Governor lauds USAID’s contribution in social sector

OUR STAFF REPORT
July 25, 2023
KARACHI-Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori while lauding the contribution of USAID in the social sector in the province, has said that USAID is helping in the provision of improved facilities to the masses, especially health and education sectors.
This he said during a meeting with the Consul General of USA in Karachi Ms Nicole Theriot at Governor House here Monday. Bilateral relations, investment opportunities in the province, projects of USAID, IT programme under Governor’s initiative and other matters of mutual interests were discussed on the occasion.
The governor said that US investment would generate employment and help in reducing poverty. IT programme is aimed at making the youth financially empowered, he added. Consul General said that US investors are interested in investing in various sectors in the province.  She lauded various public welfare projects including IT courses for youth. Later, she visited the ‘Bell of Hope’ where Governor Sindh informed her about the objectives of installing this bell. She also witnessed the registration process of Taqatwar Pakistan Ration begs and distributed ration amongst registered persons. 
Ms Nicole Theriot alongwith Governor Sindh visited Quaid’s Room and saw the personal belongings of the father of the nation Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah preserved there.

OUR STAFF REPORT

