Two involved in robberies with fake pistol arrested

KARACHI-Two alleged street criminals involved in robbing citizens with an artificial pistol were arrested red-handed by a team at Madina Colony police station on Monday.

According to police, a patrolling team of Madina Colony police station spotted two accused riding a motorcycle were robbing a citizen namely Azam Gul near 13D Road, Saeedabad area. The said team immediately arrested two identified as Muhammad Raza alias Kamran and Anwar. The police recovered an artificial pistol and a motorcycle from their possession. The arrested accused confessed to committing a number of robberies with the recovered fake pistol. Two cases under relevant sections had been registered and further investigations were underway.

CTD conducts

search operation in

different areas

The Sindh Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) conducted a search operation within the limits of Clifton, Boat Basin, Gizri, and Civil Line police stations. During the operation, 124 suspects were checked through the Talash App, according to a spokesperson for CTD Sindh on Monday. Six suspects were handed over to the respective police stations for further investigations while two were arrested for keeping illegal arms. The operation was conducted under the supervision of experienced CTD officers. CTD will continue the operation on a daily basis in various sensitive areas of the city this month.