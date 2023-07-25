US CENTCOM General calls on COAS

RAWALPINDI - Commander United States (US) CENTCOM General Michael Erik Kurilla called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir on Monday.
“During the meeting matters of mutual interest, regional security situation and defence cooperation were discussed,” says a press statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR). Both reiterated the desire to further enhance bilateral relations in all fields. The visiting dignitary acknowledged and appreciated Pakistan Army’s successes in fight against terrorism and Pakistan’s continued efforts for bringing peace and stability in the region.