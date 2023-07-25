Tuesday, July 25, 2023
US CENTCOM General calls on COAS

Our Staff Reporter
July 25, 2023
RAWALPINDI   -  Commander United States (US) CENTCOM General Michael Erik Kurilla called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Mu­nir on Monday. 

“During the meeting matters of mutual in­terest, regional secu­rity situation and de­fence cooperation were discussed,” says a press statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR). Both reiterated the desire to further enhance bilateral relations in all fields. The visiting dignitary ac­knowledged and appreciated Paki­stan Army’s successes in fight against terrorism and Pakistan’s continued efforts for bringing peace and stabili­ty in the region.

Our Staff Reporter

