Victim of Greece boat tragedy laid to rest

MIRPUR(AJK): - A local vic­tim of the recent Greece boat disaster Muhammad Yousaf was laid to rest in his ancestral graveyard na­tive village Mian Muham­mad town on the outskirts of Mirpur city on Monday. His body was driven to the town from Islamabad air­port Sunday night. A large number of people from various parts of the district including relatives, high-ranking officials of the Mir­pur division, and district administration attended the funeral prayer offered at his native Mian Muhammad town. The extremely over-loaded boat with over seven hundred persons including about 350 Pakistan, which includes hundreds of illegal immigrants hailing from Kotli and Mirpur districts drowned after it capsized in Greece sea water while allegedly moving to the nearest European countries. Extremely tragic scenes were witnessed as soon as the body reached his home. The deceased left behind a widow and four siblings including two sons and two daughters in his survivors. The ill-fated Yousaf had al­legedly paid Rs. 2.02 million to the human smugglers for moving abroad only for the sake of a better future through the above alleged unlawful means, authorita­tive official sources told APP here on Monday quoting the ongoing investigations into the scam.