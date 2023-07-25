Widespread rain-wind thundershower expected in Balochistan, Sindh & South Punjab: PMD

Widespread rain and wind with thundershower is expected in Balochistan, Sindh, South Punjab while, at scattered places in Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Islamabad, upper Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the next twelve hours.

Heavy falls are also likely to occur in south Punjab, northeast and south Balochistan and Sindh during the forecast period.

Temperature of some major cities recorded this morning:

Islamabad twenty-four, degree centigrade, Lahore twenty-eight, Karachi twenty-seven, Peshawar twenty-nine, Quetta twenty-two, Gilgit nineteen, Murree seventeen, and Muzaffarabad twenty-three degree centigrade.

According to weather forecast of Met Office for Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Partly cloudy weather with chances of rain-wind and thundershower is expected in Srinagar, Jammu, Leh, Shopian, Baramula, Pulwama and Anantnag.

Temperature recorded this morning:

Srinagar, Pulwama, Anantnag and Shopian sixteen degree centigrade, Jammu twenty-four, Leh ten and Baramula seventeen degree centigrade.