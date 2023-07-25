Tuesday, July 25, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Widespread rain-wind thundershower expected in Balochistan, Sindh & South Punjab: PMD

Widespread rain-wind thundershower expected in Balochistan, Sindh & South Punjab: PMD
Web Desk
9:45 AM | July 25, 2023
National

Widespread rain and wind with thundershower is expected in Balochistan, Sindh, South Punjab while, at scattered places in Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Islamabad, upper Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the next twelve hours.

Heavy falls are also likely to occur in south Punjab, northeast and south Balochistan and Sindh during the forecast period.

Temperature of some major cities recorded this morning:

Islamabad twenty-four, degree centigrade, Lahore twenty-eight, Karachi twenty-seven, Peshawar twenty-nine, Quetta twenty-two, Gilgit nineteen, Murree seventeen, and Muzaffarabad twenty-three degree centigrade. 

According to weather forecast of Met Office for Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Partly cloudy weather with chances of rain-wind and thundershower is expected in Srinagar, Jammu, Leh, Shopian, Baramula, Pulwama and Anantnag.

Temperature recorded this morning:    

Srinagar, Pulwama, Anantnag and Shopian sixteen degree centigrade, Jammu twenty-four, Leh ten and Baramula seventeen degree centigrade.  

LMC mayor chairs meeting to review Muharram arrangements

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-07-25/Lahore/epaper_img_1690259872.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023