Woman body with noose around neck found  

KARACHI -Two to three days old body of a woman with noose around neck was recovered from a house near Malir Kala Board area of Karachi on Monday. Police said that the deceased Farrah Khan wife of Abdul Qadeer Khan allegedly committed suicide. Husband of deceased, Abdul Qadeer serving in Special Branch informed police said that his was mentally ill and had committed suicide in his and children’s absence.

However, the police have registered a case into the incident was investigating the incident from different angles.