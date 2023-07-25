Tuesday, July 25, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Woman body with noose around neck found  

STAFF REPORT
July 25, 2023
Regional, Karachi

KARACHI -Two to three days old body of a woman with noose around neck was recovered from a house near Malir Kala Board area of Karachi on Monday. Police said that the deceased Farrah Khan wife of Abdul Qadeer Khan allegedly committed suicide.  Husband of deceased, Abdul Qadeer serving in Special Branch informed police said that his was mentally ill and had committed suicide in his and children’s absence. 

However, the police have registered a case into the incident was investigating the incident from different angles.

 

Tags:

STAFF REPORT

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-07-24/Lahore/epaper_img_1690192613.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023