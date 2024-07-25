10 sports academies to be established to groom talent of youths: Mashood

KARACHI - Chairman Prime Minister’s Youth Program (PMYP) Rana Mashhood Ahmed Khan on Wednesday said that the present government is going to establish 10 sports academies to groom and nurture the talents of youth. He said this while speaking on the occasion of inauguration of biomechanics laboratory at the NED Engineering University here.

Rana Mashhood Ahmed Khan said that the funding for the biomechanics laboratory at the NED Engineering University is being provided under the Prime Minister Youth Program. He said,” We are pursuing Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s vision of youth empowerment because the youth of Pakistan is very talented and they only need more opportunities.” Speaking about the biomechanics laboratory at NED Engineering University, he lauded the NED Engineering University for its contribution in the education sector and said, the varsity is also contributing in the field of sports. Sports is now emerged as an industry in the civilized societies in the world, he observed.

He said that the gadgets and equipment at the biomechanics laboratory will help the sportsmen to learn about their own movements and actions so as to make changes and polish their skills.

He said that the government is determined to support the information technology (IT) for further growth of the sector. Large number of youths are making their lives better through E-Rozgar program, he noted. Later, Rana Mashhood was briefed about the functioning of various equipment of biomechanic laboratory, which he highly appreciated. On the occasion, the Chairman PMYP also visited the sports facilities built for the students at the NED Engineering University. Coordinator for PMYP Sindh Fahad Shafiq, Vice-Chancellor NED University of Engineering & Technology, Dr. Sarosh Hashmat Lodi and other notables were also present on the occasion.