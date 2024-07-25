7th batch of Punjab Police Internship Program commences

LAHORE - Under the education-friendly vision of Inspector General of Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar, Punjab Police Student Internship Programme is continuing successfully and the seventh batch of the student internship programme has commenced, featuring 81 students from Punjab University and the University of Lahore, who are pursuing their BS degrees in Criminology and Criminal Justice programmes. The inaugural ceremony was held at the Central Police Office here on Wednesday. DIG Training Punjab Rao Munir Zia informed the students about the features of the internship programme. DIG Training Punjab Rao Munir Zia said that the students included in the internship program have been attached to various field formations in groups for a duration of six weeks. Students will be informed about field policing, crime prevention, and public service delivery projects. He further mentioned that young students will receive comprehensive awareness about different stages of practical policing in Special Branch, Safe City Authority, Investigation, and other departments.