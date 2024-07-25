Ali Takesh joins Philip Morris Pakistan and Afghanistan as new MD

KARACHI - Ali Takesh has been appointed as the new managing director for Philip Morris Pakistan and Afghanistan, effective August 1, 2024. Ali Takesh succeeds Roman Yazbeck, who has led the company since January 2020 and will exit his role on July 31, 2024.

Ali Takesh brings extensive experience from his last role as managing director for Saudi Arabia and Kuwait at Philip Morris International (“PMI”), based in Dubai, UAE. With a strong background in driving commercial strategies and managing significant market transitions, Ali Takesh is well-prepared to leadPhilip Morris (Pakistan) Limited (“PMPKL”) into its next phase of growth.

Ali Takesh, the incoming managing director, shared his comments about joining PMPKL, “I am thrilled to take on this leadership role at PMPKL. The company has a strong foundation, and I am eager to build on the successes achieved under Roman’s leadership. In the coming months and years, we will focus on strengthening our market presence, driving innovation, and deepening our relationships with partners and stakeholders. I look forward to working closely with our dedicated employees, who are our greatest asset, to achieve our ambitious goals.”

Ali Takesh’s tenure at PMI also includes other roles such as Managing Director of Egypt and Vice President of Operations for the EEMA Region, where he was instrumental in executing growth strategies and managing complex regulatory environments. His strategic insights and operational expertise will be invaluable as he navigates the challenges and opportunities ahead.