Arshad Nadeem aims to end Pakistan’s Olympic medal drought

LAHORE - Star javelin thrower, Arshad Nadeem on Wednesday, expressed his ambition to end Pakistan’s 32-year-long wait for an Olympic medal at the 2024 Paris Games.

Pakistan last won a medal in the Olympics during the 1992 Summer Games in Barcelona, however, Arshad is hopeful that he will once again bring the glory to the country. “I’m fit and well-prepa­red and I’ve worked rea­lly hard for this prestigious ev­e­nt,” he told reporters in Lahore. “I feel I can achieve my goal of winning a medal.”

“I will continue my training in Paris to bring further improvement before competing in the event and if everything goes to plan, I will get a medal for the country at the Olympics,” he added. Arshad Nadeem will compete in the qualification round on August 6, with the final scheduled for two days later.

Notably, Pakistan will compete in shooting, athletics and swimming in the Paris Olympics. Out of the seven athletes four of them earned direct qualification while sprinter Faiqa Riaz and swimmers Jehanara Nabi and Mohammad Ahmed Durrani will feature in the biggest sporting event on the basis of the universality places. Pakistan failed to qualify for major disciplines like Hockey, Wrestling, Volleyball, Boxing and Weightlifting.

Pakistan contingent for Paris Olympics: ATHLETICS: Arshad Nadeem, Faiqa Riaz, Salman Iqbal Butt (support staff), Dr. Ali Sher Bajwa (support staff). SWIMMING: Mohammad Ahmed Durrani, Jehanara Nabi, Lt Col (retired) Ahmed Ali Khan (support staff). SHOOTING: Ghulam Mustafa Bashir, Gulfam Joseph, Kishmala Talat, Col Junaid Ali (support staff), Gennady Solodovnikov (support staff). CONTINGENT OFFICIALS: Mohammad Shafiq (chef de mission), Javaid Shamshad Lodhi (deputy chef de mission); Zainab Shaukat (admin officer).